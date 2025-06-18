Walking with Elijah is dangerous.

Formerly known as Elias, the TNA Wrestling star reportedly suffered an injury during his match on this week’s episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network.

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, Elijah hurt his arm while doing his “Walk With Elijah” spot on the top-rope, which is essentially Undertaker’s “Old School” rope-walk spot.

Following the spot in the match on the June 17 episode of NXT on CW in Orlando, FL., Elijah, who was teaming with Yoshiki Inamura and Josh Briggs against the team of Trick Williams, AJ Francis and Wes Lee, noticeably stopped using his left arm for the remainder of the match.

“Elijah injured his left arm on NXT, somehow it appears nobody even noticed,” Alvarez wrote. “Hopefully not too serious, but looked like elbow injury or maybe torn triceps.”

Alvarez added, “What happened was, he tried the Undertaker old-school and landed really weird on his elbow and appeared to injure it badly. He basically didn’t use his arm for the rest of the match and somehow nobody noticed it. May have been an elbow injury or a torn triceps.”

Whether or not the injury is bad enough to prevent Elijah from working the TNA iMPACT taping in Pittsburgh, PA. this coming weekend remains to be seen.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding Elijah’s injury status continues to surface.