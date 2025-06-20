An update has surfaced regarding a significant injury suffered by a top TNA Wrestling star during this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

As we reported earlier this week, Elijah, the former WWE Superstar known as Elias, suffered an injury during his match on Tuesday night.

According to sources, the injury is a torn triceps, and occurred during a spot where Elijah connected with double knees off the top rope. As he attempted to brace his fall with his arms, the triceps tear took place.

Interestingly, TNA’s Lead Ringside Physician was said to be on-site for the NXT taping and assisted WWE’s medical staff following the injury. We’re told Elijah has already undergone successful surgery to repair the damage.

No official timetable has been announced for his return. We will keep you posted as updates continue to surface.

(H/T: Fightful Select)