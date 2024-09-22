Congratulations are in order for one-half of WWE tag-team, Pretty Deadly.

No, it has nothing to do with Pretty Deadly: The Musical.

Elton Prince and his better-half, Kelly Kincaid, announced some exciting personal news.

The duo both surfaced on social media on Saturday to introduce their new bundle of joy, their first child together.

Prince and Kincaid welcomed their new bundle of joy to the world this week, with the birth of Poppy Faye Howley taking place on Friday, September 20, 2024.

Fellow pro wrestling personalities Nia Jax, Renee Paquette, Maxxine Dupri, Blair Davenport, Kit Wilson, Carmella, Natalya were just some of those from within the pro wrestling industry to congratulate the happy couple on their exciting news.