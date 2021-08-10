Ember Moon took to Twitter tonight and made comments on her WWE NXT status.

As noted, WWE announced this evening that NXT doctors determined earlier today that Moon is unable to compete, but no other details were given. Moon was pulled from tonight’s NXT match with Sarray, and replaced by Dakota Kai.

In an update, Moon said she’s angry and gutted as this has been an extremely rough month for her. She apologized for this latest issue as she was looking forward to getting back on track.

“@wwenxt This has been an extremely rough month, I am angry and gutted! I was really looking forward to this match and getting back on track but just got another pothole in the road. I’m sorry!,” she wrote.

Moon did not elaborate on any other recent issues, or what caused her to be pulled from the ring today.

WWE’s announcement on Moon did not provide any details as they simply wrote: ” Moon was declared unable to compete by the NXT Medical Staff earlier today.”

Moon has not wrestled since her July 13 NXT singles loss to Kai.

Stay tuned for more on Ember’s status. You can see her tweet below:

