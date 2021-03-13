As seen on this week’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on the USA Network, Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart won the WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles by dethroning the inaugural champions, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez.

Moon took to Instagram today to react and open up on her considering retirement last year while she was out with an injury.

“It’s taken me a few days to process this. Last year around this time I was thinking I would never enter ring again and was considering retiring. And now I can call myself champion again. 2 years 11months since the last time I held gold. And I am doing it with someone I truly consider a sister, @shotziblackheart . She has been there to lift me up , to make me laugh, have my back, and even hold me back when I was wrong. Shotzi makes me want to be soo much better as a person and a performer. We are 2 peas in a smoke filled tank. I love ya ttp. For the first time in a long time I am having fun and my passion has been reignited on entirely different level. Thank you @tripleh! This is only the beginning… and I am soo thankful to be HOME at NXT! #WelcomeToTheFirePit #andnew #NXTTagTeamChampions #TCBWEL #EmberIsNXT.”