Ember Moon made history on last night’s WWE NXT episode as she became the first woman to win the NXT Women’s Title and the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles.

As noted, NXT General Manager William Regal opened last night’s show by announcing that Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez would be the inaugural NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions due to their recent win in the first-ever Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. They were then challenged by Moon and Shotzi Blackheart for a match later in the show, and that match ended with a title change.

Moon previously held the NXT Women’s Title for 139 days from November 18, 2017 – April 7, 2018.

Triple H took to Twitter last night and congratulated Moon and Blackheart on becoming the second NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions.

“The importance of any title is judged by the level of competition fighting for it. I’d say night one of the #WWENXT Women’s Tag Team Titles is a good indication of what’s to come. Congratulations to @ShotziWWE and @WWEEmberMoon. #HERstory #WeAreNXT,” he wrote in the tweet seen below.

Triple H also appeared with Moon and Blackheart for their post-show championship photo shoot. You can see video from that shoot below. Also below is post-show footage of McKenzie Mitchell interviewing the new champions. They talk about now representing the NXT women’s division with pride, chaos and high octane energy.

