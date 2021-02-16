During an interview with Sportskeeda, Ember Moon spoke on where her Eclipse finishing move originated from. Here’s what she had to say:

My friend, James, he actually created the move and he retired and I was like look, I said I need something that’s gonna set me above the rest that is gonna keep people in seats, because at that point in time, the women’s revolution had not really started. It was very much so like on the independent scene when the girls came out, alright, let’s go to the restroom, get the popcorn and the t-shirts at the merch stand. Like no one watched our matches. And so it was like you know I wanna make these people stay in their seats, I want to make them watch what we do because it’s not fair to us. And so my friend was like I’m going to retire this year, I was like teach me the way (laughs).

Credit: Sportskeeda. H/T 411Mania.