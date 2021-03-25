During an interview with Give Me Sport, Ember Moon spoke on why NXT is the best fit for her. Here’s what she had to say:

I started just looking and I was like, I don’t know if I fit in on RAW, I don’t know if I fit in on SmackDown – but NXT that’s someplace I fit in. So I went and I had a meeting and I just told him [Triple H] how I felt. And he was just like, ‘Okay, if this is something you really want to do, F-yeah, I would love to have you back. But we got to see, because we all know that they really love you up there.

