Ember Moon Says She Wants To Face Asuka Again, Asuka Responds

Former NXT women’s champion Ember Moon took to Twitter earlier today to comment on her classic Takeover Brooklyn III showdown against Asuka, which WWE recently released in its entirety on the company Youtube channel. Moon writes, “This match!!!! I want more.”
See the exchange below.
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) July 26, 2020
Asuka defeated Moon at the aforementioned Takeover showdown, which at the time extended her undefeated streak in WWE and cemented her reign as one of the best women’s champion in NXT history. She would later relinquish the title after being called up to the main roster.
