Ember Moon Says She’ll Be Sharing Some “Great News” Later Today

WWE star Ember Moon took to Twitter early this morning and alerted fans that she has some “great news” to be shared later today. The former NXT women’s champion writes, “Today is going to be a great day!!! I’m up and atom… Waiting for the caffeine to kick in. But I will have some great news to share later!!!”

Today is going to be a great day!!! I'm up and atom… Waiting for the caffeine to kick in. But I will have some great news to share later!!! pic.twitter.com/vGQOqWDL9e — Ember M.I.A. Palmer (@WWEEmberMoon) August 13, 2020

Moon has been out of action with an ankle-injury last year, with brief appearances on the now canceled FS1 WWE Backstage program. During one broadcast she revealed that she may not be able to return for an in-ring career due to the damage done to her ankle, but expressed that she was determined to step back into the squared circle.

We’ll keep you updated on Moon’s announcement.