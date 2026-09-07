EMERGE Wrestling has officially added a major championship match to its milestone 100th event.

At EMERGE 100: Keep It 100 on October 3, the Dead Presidents will defend the EMERGE World Tag Team Championship against Money Power Respect, the CruiserGreats and the No Limit Demons in a Four Corners Tag Team Ladder Match.

The match was announced inside the ring by Commissioner Lowe during EMERGE 99: Stock The Shelves following chaos involving all four teams.

The CruiserGreats and No Limit Demons had initially competed in a match intended to determine the No. 1 contenders for the tag-team championship, but the bout ended in a double count-out.

Later in the evening, the Dead Presidents defended the titles against Money Power Respect before members of the CruiserGreats and No Limit Demons became involved.

The situation quickly escalated into a fight involving all four teams, with members of the EMERGE roster attempting to separate the wrestlers around ringside.

Commissioner Lowe eventually entered the ring and warned those involved that the situation had gone too far.

Rather than attempting to choose a single challenger, Lowe announced that all four teams would settle the issue at EMERGE 100.

The Dead Presidents will now enter the October 3 show with their championships hanging above the ring and three teams attempting to take them.

The Four Corners Ladder Match will feature:

The Dead Presidents (c)

Money Power Respect

CruiserGreats

No Limit Demons

The announcement gives EMERGE 100 another major championship attraction as the promotion prepares to celebrate its 100th event.

The show will also feature EMERGE World Champion Brayden Lee defending against Lord Crewe, who declared his intention to pursue the championship during Stock The Shelves before the match was confirmed for Keep It 100.

EMERGE 100: Keep It 100 takes place October 3.

WrestlingHeadlines.com will continue following the developing card and storylines heading into the milestone event.