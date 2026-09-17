EMERGE Wrestling is bringing talent from both the National Wrestling Alliance and TNA Wrestling to Columbus, Indiana, as the promotion prepares to celebrate its 100th event.

EMERGE 100: Keep It 100 takes place Saturday, October 3, at the Bartholomew County Fairgrounds and already features seven announced matches, including three championship bouts, a four-team ladder match and appearances from wrestlers currently competing for NWA and TNA.

The current lineup includes TNA Wrestling’s Trey Miguel, along with NWA wrestlers Pretty Boy Smooth and Carson Drake.

Miguel re-signed with TNA Wrestling earlier this year and has remained active on TNA programming, while Pretty Boy Smooth and Drake have both been featured prominently by the National Wrestling Alliance in 2026.

For EMERGE, those outside names will join a card built heavily around the promotion’s own ongoing stories as it reaches the milestone 100th event.

WrestlingHeadlines.com has covered the road to EMERGE 100 throughout the summer, including the fallout from EMERGE 99: Stock The Shelves and the announcement of the promotion’s four-team World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match.

Here is the card announced so far for EMERGE 100: Keep It 100.

EMERGE World Championship: Brayden Lee (c) vs. Lord Crewe

Brayden Lee’s second reign as EMERGE World Champion will face one of its biggest physical tests when Lord Crewe challenges for the championship.

Crewe made his intentions clear at Stock The Shelves after defeating Dylan Cole. Following the match, Crewe declared himself the No. 1 contender and said it did not matter who left the building as champion because he intended to pursue the title at EMERGE 100.

Lee retained the championship later that night despite losing to Justin Kyle by disqualification.

The champion has spent much of 2026 positioned at the center of EMERGE, while Crewe has continued building momentum as one of the promotion’s most imposing challengers.

WrestlingHeadlines.com previously spoke with Lee about balancing his real-life career as a teacher with his role as the self-proclaimed “Professor of the Squared Circle.” Read the Brayden Lee Spotlight here.

EMERGE Outbreak Championship: Tre LaMar (c) vs. TNA’s Trey Miguel

Tre LaMar will defend the EMERGE Outbreak Championship against one of the most accomplished outside challengers announced for the show.

TNA Wrestling’s Trey Miguel comes to EMERGE 100 after re-signing with TNA earlier this year. Miguel is a former TNA X-Division Champion, International Champion and World Tag Team Champion.

LaMar enters the match after successfully defending the Outbreak Championship against Isaiah Prince at Stock The Shelves.

The matchup gives EMERGE one of its clearest local-versus-national tests on the October 3 card, with one of the promotion’s most popular champions defending against a wrestler currently featured on TNA programming.

EMERGE World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match

The Dead Presidents will defend the EMERGE World Tag Team Championship in what could become the most chaotic match on the card.

The latest EMERGE promotional graphic lists the champions against Money Power Respect, Midas and Diesel, and the CruiserGreats in a four-team ladder match.

Dead Presidents (c)

Money Power Respect

Midas and Diesel

CruiserGreats

The match grew out of the tag-team chaos at Stock The Shelves.

The CruiserGreats and No Limit Demons initially fought to a double count-out in a match intended to establish No. 1 contenders. Later that night, the Dead Presidents’ championship defense against Money Power Respect broke down when the other teams became involved.

Commissioner Lowe entered the ring following the resulting four-team brawl and announced that the championship would be settled in a ladder match at EMERGE 100.

Read WrestlingHeadlines.com’s original report on the EMERGE 100 ladder-match announcement.

Justin Kyle vs. NWA’s Carson Drake

Justin Kyle will move from challenging for the EMERGE World Championship to facing one of the National Wrestling Alliance’s featured wrestlers.

Carson Drake has been prominently positioned in NWA throughout 2026, including challenging for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at the promotion’s 78th Anniversary event.

Kyle enters EMERGE 100 after technically defeating Brayden Lee at Stock The Shelves, although the championship remained with Lee because the final decision was a disqualification.

The apparent pinfall before the decision was clarified produced one of the loudest reactions of the night in Columbus.

Instead of receiving another immediate championship opportunity, Kyle now faces an opponent who has spent much of the year competing around the NWA title picture.

Juwan Thomas vs. NWA’s Pretty Boy Smooth

Pretty Boy Smooth returns to EMERGE Wrestling for a singles match against Juwan Thomas.

Smooth has remained active with the National Wrestling Alliance throughout 2026, including competing in a five-way No. 1 contender match for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at NWA 78.

He is also familiar with EMERGE.

Earlier this year, Smooth challenged Brayden Lee for the EMERGE World Championship, giving his return at the 100th event an established connection to the promotion rather than making this simply an outside guest appearance.

Thomas, meanwhile, has been involved in one of EMERGE’s developing interpersonal stories involving Money Power Respect.

Following EMERGE 98: Back In The Saddle, Thomas confronted Paragon, Christopher Moore and Alacon Jerome Howse after tensions within the group spilled over from their six-man tag-team match.

WrestlingHeadlines.com previously covered the ultimatum Money Power Respect delivered to Juwan Thomas.

At EMERGE 100, Thomas will instead be tasked with facing an NWA wrestler who stands among the most physically imposing competitors scheduled for the show.

Erik Surge vs. Ashton Adonis

Erik Surge and Ashton Adonis will finally meet one-on-one following the breakdown of their relationship earlier this summer.

The two were part of the EMERGE World Championship match at Back In The Saddle, where Brayden Lee retained the title in a three-way match.

The aftermath created a new issue between Surge and Adonis that has now carried directly into the milestone event.

Both men have extensive experience outside EMERGE, but this match is rooted firmly in the promotion’s own recent history.

Fans wanting to revisit the beginning of the issue can watch EMERGE 98: Back In The Saddle in full through WrestlingHeadlines.com’s viewing guide.

Jordan Kage vs. Cole Radrick

Jordan Kage will face Cole Radrick in another singles match announced for EMERGE 100.

Kage has been a regular part of EMERGE throughout 2026 and has also remained active throughout the regional independent scene.

Radrick brings considerably wider independent experience to Columbus, with appearances throughout promotions including GCW and numerous independent organizations around the country.

The matchup gives Kage an opportunity against an opponent accustomed to competing across a broad range of promotions and wrestling styles.

One Match Still To Come

Seven matches have been announced through EMERGE’s current promotional material.

The promotion’s event information has advertised eight matches for Keep It 100, meaning one additional bout appears to remain before the complete lineup is finalized.

WrestlingHeadlines.com will publish an updated final-card guide immediately before the event once the remaining match and any late card changes have been confirmed.

EMERGE 100: Keep It 100 Event Information

Date: Saturday, October 3, 2026

Saturday, October 3, 2026 Venue: Bartholomew County Fairgrounds

Bartholomew County Fairgrounds Address: 750 W. 200 S., Columbus, Indiana

750 W. 200 S., Columbus, Indiana Doors: 6:00 PM

6:00 PM Bell Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM General Admission: $10 advance / $12 at the door

$10 advance / $12 at the door Family Four-Pack: $30 in advance

$30 in advance Front Row: $15

EMERGE 100 represents a milestone for a promotion that has built its audience through nearly 100 numbered events while maintaining its home base in Columbus.

The October 3 card reflects both sides of that history.

Long-running EMERGE stories involving Brayden Lee, Lord Crewe, Tre LaMar, Justin Kyle, Erik Surge, Ashton Adonis and the tag-team division will continue, while wrestlers currently associated with NWA and TNA Wrestling bring outside attention to the promotion’s milestone event.

WrestlingHeadlines.com will continue following the card as EMERGE makes its remaining announcements and will provide complete coverage heading into Keep It 100.