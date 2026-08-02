Brayden Lee retained the EMERGE World Championship before Erik Surge ended EMERGE 98: Back In The Saddle by turning on Ashton Adonis.

WrestlingHeadlines.com attended Saturday’s eight-match event at the Bartholomew County Fairgrounds in Columbus, Indiana. Tre LaMar and the Dead Presidents also retained their championships, while several matches were established for EMERGE’s final approach toward its 100th event.

The event continued the stories featured throughout WrestlingHeadlines.com’s Road To Back In The Saddle coverage.

Before the main card began, EMERGE held a 10-bell salute in memory of Michael Blake “MB Funk” Whitehead, who died in May at 31 years old.

EMERGE 98 RESULTS

FACEBOOK LIVE MATCH: THE CRUISERGREATS VS. BRUTUS ATWELL AND COUSIN COOTER

Gaston LaRue and Avery Hurts opened the event against Brutus Atwell and Cousin Cooter in a match streamed live on EMERGE’s Facebook page.

LaRue and Hurts worked effectively as a team and scored a clean pinfall victory. Their performance continued the CruiserGreats’ pursuit of an opportunity at the EMERGE World Tag Team Championship.

LaRue recently discussed the formation of the team and his evolution into “The Mozart of Professional Wrestling” during an exclusive WrestlingHeadlines.com interview.

Winners: The CruiserGreats

SIX-MAN TAG TEAM MATCH: MONEY POWER RESPECT AND JUWAN THOMAS VS. NO LIMIT DEMONS AND LORD CREWE

Money Power Respect members Paragon and Christopher Moore teamed with “The Naptown Nightmare” Juwan Thomas against No Limit Demons members Matt Diesel and Nikeem Avent, along with Lord Crewe.

Crewe received one of the strongest reactions of the event when he entered the match following an extended period on the apron.

Tension eventually developed between Thomas and Money Power Respect. Paragon left the match after becoming frustrated with Thomas, while Moore followed in an attempt to calm his partner.

Crewe, Diesel and Avent took advantage by overwhelming the remaining opposition and securing the clean victory.

After the match, Crewe addressed his pursuit of the EMERGE World Championship and called out champion Brayden Lee.

Winners: Lord Crewe and No Limit Demons

LEELA HALL VS. TEAGAN THORNE

Teagan Thorne received an immediate reaction from the Columbus audience, while Leela Hall gradually earned support throughout her EMERGE debut.

Hall repeatedly incorporated her flexibility into her offense and defense, including escaping difficult positions by arching backward. A sustained “Let’s go, Leela” chant developed during the match.

Hall completed her successful debut by pinning Thorne following a bridging fisherman’s suplex.

Winner: Leela Hall

EMERGE WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP: DEAD PRESIDENTS VS. MO BETTA MOB

EMERGE World Tag Team Champions Chet Rippley and Jeremy Hadley defended against Mo Betta Mob members Appollo Starr and Qassius Starr.

Mo Betta Mob entered with considerable support from the audience, but the Dead Presidents survived the challenge by securing a sudden roll-up victory.

The CruiserGreats attacked following the match, leading to a larger confrontation involving four teams from the division.

EMERGE then announced that Money Power Respect will challenge the Dead Presidents for the championship at the promotion’s next event on September 5. The CruiserGreats and Mo Betta Mob will also meet in a number one contender’s match.

The winners of those matches will face each other for the EMERGE World Tag Team Championship at EMERGE 100.

Winners and still EMERGE World Tag Team Champions: The Dead Presidents

ERIC DRAVEN VS. JUSTIN KYLE

Eric Draven immediately attacked Justin Kyle’s leg and continued targeting it throughout the opening portion of the match.

Kyle eventually fought through the damage and mounted a sustained comeback. Draven returned to the leg whenever Kyle appeared to be gaining control, but the strategy could not prevent Kyle from completing the comeback.

Kyle defeated Draven with a Jackhammer.

Winner: Justin Kyle

EMERGE OUTBREAK CHAMPIONSHIP: TRE LAMAR VS. KELLIN CRAVEN

Kellin Craven entered the championship match as a late replacement for Carson Drake, who was removed from EMERGE 98 due to an injury sustained in Philadelphia.

Craven and LaMar shook hands before the match, but Craven quickly began responding to the increasingly vocal Columbus audience.

Craven controlled extended portions of the contest and repeatedly prevented LaMar from establishing sustained momentum.

LaMar survived the challenge by catching Craven in a small package and securing the three-count.

Winner and still EMERGE Outbreak Champion: Tre LaMar

GOOD HOUSEKEEPING NO DISQUALIFICATION MATCH: MARTI BELLE AND CHRIS OWENS VS. JORDAN AND KENNY KAGE

Marti Belle and Chris Owens faced Jordan and Kenny Kage in an intergender match featuring cleaning supplies and other household items as legal weapons.

The match included several comedic moments involving a plunger, along with action throughout the ringside area.

Belle received particularly strong support from women and children in attendance. A loud chant developed for the EMERGE Women’s Champion as the match reached its conclusion.

Jordan and Kenny accidentally struck each other, allowing Belle and Owens to connect with simultaneous finishing moves and secure the victory.

Belle celebrated with several children at ringside following the match.

Winners: Marti Belle and Chris Owens

EMERGE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP: BRAYDEN LEE VS. ERIK SURGE VS. ASHTON ADONIS

Brayden Lee defended the EMERGE World Championship against Erik Surge and former champion Ashton Adonis in the main event.

Lee entered with Mortimer Blankenship III, who interfered by choking Adonis with his cane. The Triple Threat stipulation meant there were no disqualifications.

Lee later attempted to introduce a chair, but Surge stopped him from behind. Surge considered using the chair himself before Adonis grabbed it from him. Lee capitalized on the disagreement by shoving both challengers into each other.

Surge and Adonis temporarily worked together and connected with a powerbomb and Blockbuster combination on Lee.

A sequence of referee collisions prevented multiple potential pinfalls. Lee also attempted a shooting star press but missed both challengers.

Adonis eventually connected with his finishing move on Surge and appeared positioned to win. Lee threw Adonis out of the ring and covered Surge before Adonis could return to interrupt the pinfall.

Winner and still EMERGE World Champion: Brayden Lee

Adonis helped Surge return to his feet after the match. Surge responded by delivering a low blow and attacking Adonis, ending the event with the former allies separated.

These results were reported live from EMERGE 98 by Tim Rose for WrestlingHeadlines.com. If using any portion of this report, please credit and link to WrestlingHeadlines.com.