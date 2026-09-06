EMERGE Wrestling presented EMERGE 99: Stock The Shelves on Saturday, September 5 from the Bartholomew County Fairgrounds in Columbus, Indiana.

WrestlingHeadlines.com was in attendance for EMERGE’s final event before the promotion reaches its milestone 100th show.

The evening featured four championship matches, a No. 1 contendership match and several major developments affecting EMERGE 100. Stock The Shelves also continued EMERGE’s community food-drive effort, with fans bringing non-perishable food donations to benefit the Love Chapel Food Pantry.

EMERGE also drew a strong crowd for the event. The promotion confirmed before the show that the first and second rows had sold out, while third- and fourth-row seating was selling quickly. By bell time, WrestlingHeadlines.com observed the seating filled with additional spectators standing behind the seated audience. EMERGE did not officially announce a venue-wide sellout.

COMPLETE EMERGE 99: STOCK THE SHELVES RESULTS

Highlight Reel def. The Renaissance

Highlight Reel immediately received one of the strongest reactions of the opening portion of the show, entering with a synchronized routine that had the Columbus crowd responding to nearly every movement.

The team quickly encouraged the audience to participate, and chants for Highlight Reel developed as the match progressed.

The Renaissance came extremely close to ending the match following a major tandem maneuver, but Highlight Reel survived the near fall to a loud reaction from the crowd.

Highlight Reel answered with a Doomsday Device-style corkscrew elbow combination to score the pinfall.

After the match, one member of The Renaissance offered a handshake and ultimately raised Highlight Reel’s hands, while his partner rejected the gesture and left visibly frustrated.

Winner: Highlight Reel

Larry D def. JD Mariani

JD Mariani benefited from the considerable hostility directed toward Larry D before the match even began.

Larry attempted to generate a chant using his own name, only for the audience to answer with “sucks.” Fans later sang “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye” while encouraging Larry to leave before the opening bell.

Mariani told the audience that the match represented an opportunity to prove that he was back, and a brief “welcome back” chant followed.

The physical match featured both men exchanging heavy offense. Mariani eventually climbed to the top rope and, despite being disrupted, recovered and attempted a splash that produced a convincing near fall.

Larry’s manager eventually became involved, slipping him a foreign object while the referee was distracted. Larry used the weapon against Mariani and capitalized to score the victory.

The audience loudly booed Larry as he left. Mariani was helped toward the back while fans applauded and chanted “JD.”

Winner: Larry D

CruiserGreats vs. No Limit Demons ends in a double count-out

The CruiserGreats entered to substantial boos while the No Limit Demons received a strong response from the crowd.

The match was supposed to determine the No. 1 contenders for the EMERGE World Tag Team Championship, but neither team ultimately earned that distinction.

One particularly creative sequence saw a member of the No Limit Demons manipulate both opponents simultaneously, resulting in one CruiserGreat inadvertently DDTing his own partner as part of the combination.

The action eventually spilled outside the ring. As members of both teams prevented their opponents from returning, the referee reached the count of ten.

Result: Double count-out

EMERGE World Tag Team Championship: Dead Presidents (c) vs. Money Power Respect ends without a winner

The Dead Presidents received one of the strongest tag-team reactions of the evening when they entered to defend against Money Power Respect.

The match mixed comedy with increasingly chaotic championship action.

Jeremy Hadley mocked Paragon’s mask by comparing it to Chelsea Green, prompting a “Chelsea Green” chant from the audience. Chet Rippley later bit Paragon in the corner, followed with a Bronco Buster and added some familiar “Suck it!” attitude for good measure.

A major turning point came when Hadley appeared to make a desperately needed tag. Rippley entered the ring fired up, only for the referee to rule that he had not witnessed the tag and force Rippley back to the apron. Hadley turned around and was immediately caught by Chris Moore.

The match never reached a conventional conclusion.

The No Limit Demons and CruiserGreats became involved, bringing all four teams from EMERGE’s tag division into a massive fight around ringside. The match was thrown out as wrestlers continued battling despite members of the roster pouring from backstage in an attempt to separate them.

Every time the situation appeared under control, another wrestler broke free and restarted the fight.

Commissioner Lowe eventually entered the ring and warned that anyone continuing the attack would be fired. He said too much work had gone into building EMERGE’s tag-team division to allow the situation to continue.

Then came the announcement that changed the championship picture.

At EMERGE 100, the Dead Presidents will defend the EMERGE World Tag Team Championship against Money Power Respect, CruiserGreats and No Limit Demons in a four-way ladder match.

The announcement received a massive reaction from the Columbus crowd.

Result: No winner; Dead Presidents remain EMERGE World Tag Team Champions

EMERGE Women’s Championship: Marti Belle (c) def. Emily Rose

Emily Rose entered as the imposing challenger, using her size and attitude to establish control against the longtime champion.

Belle, however, received a significantly stronger reaction upon entering. Women and children in the audience were particularly vocal in starting “Marti” chants throughout the match.

Rose repeatedly rolled outside the ring when the action turned against her, eventually inspiring the audience to begin chanting “chicken.”

The challenger spent portions of the match playing the cocky powerhouse, but Belle survived and eventually connected with her finishing move to score the pinfall.

Winner and still EMERGE Women’s Champion: Marti Belle

EMERGE Outbreak Championship: Tre LaMar (c) def. Isaiah Prince

Buffalo, New York’s Isaiah Prince presented an immediate physical contrast to Tre LaMar, while the defending champion received one of the strongest reactions of the evening.

LaMar offered Prince a handshake before the match. Prince hesitated before walking away.

The match became increasingly physical as it moved outside the ring. LaMar took a particularly hard landing on the floor during one exchange but continued.

Later, LaMar successfully connected with a suicide dive to the outside.

During the closing sequence, Prince removed his elbow pad and prepared to strike, but LaMar recovered and countered. The champion connected with a Michinoku Driver before following with a frog splash for the three-count.

Winner and still EMERGE Outbreak Champion: Tre LaMar

Lord Crewe def. Dylan Cole

Dylan Cole entered alongside Mortimer Blankenship III to heavy boos, while Lord Crewe received a substantial reaction before he even emerged from behind the curtain.

Cole immediately made the mistake of slapping Crewe.

Crewe responded by overpowering Cole until Blankenship began influencing the match from ringside. Blankenship distracted Crewe long enough for Cole to attack from behind and later used his cane and the ropes to choke Crewe while Cole occupied the referee.

Blankenship interfered again when Crewe took Cole toward the top turnbuckle, tripping Crewe and allowing Cole to capitalize with a stomp.

The interference ultimately was not enough.

Crewe connected with his spinning kick finisher and scored the pinfall while directing a final gesture toward Blankenship at ringside.

Crewe then made his intentions for EMERGE 100 unmistakable.

After working his way through Mortimer’s Millionaires, Crewe declared himself the No. 1 contender and said that regardless of whether Brayden Lee or Justin Kyle left Stock The Shelves as champion, he intended to challenge for the EMERGE World Championship at EMERGE 100.

Winner: Lord Crewe

EMERGE World Championship: Justin Kyle def. Brayden Lee (c) by disqualification; Lee retains

Justin Kyle entered carrying the American flag to one of the loudest reactions of the night.

Brayden Lee entered with Mortimer Blankenship III and was greeted by a sea of boos.

Kyle immediately used his power advantage to overwhelm the champion, but Blankenship quickly became a factor. Mortimer grabbed Kyle’s ankle to interrupt a charge, giving Lee an opening to recover.

The champion repeatedly occupied the referee while Blankenship attacked Kyle with his cane from ringside.

The audience responded loudly to virtually every shortcut.

Other members of Mortimer’s Millionaires eventually became involved. Gaston LaRue attempted to interfere but received Kyle’s finisher for his trouble. Avery Hurts followed, only for Kyle to Gorilla Press him onto LaRue outside the ring.

Chaos escalated when Kyle accidentally collided with the referee while reacting to the constant interference.

With the official down, Lee struck Kyle with Blankenship’s cane. Mortimer entered the ring and delivered a body splash himself.

Lee then grabbed the EMERGE World Championship and attempted to strike Kyle with the belt. Kyle ducked and connected with a spear.

Earlier in the match, one young fan had attempted to start a “new champ” chant without gaining much traction. Kyle heard him and began chanting along, causing the rest of the audience to join in.

When Kyle hit the spear and appeared to score the victory, the building erupted.

Fans stood, children screamed and the crowd celebrated what appeared to be the end of Brayden Lee’s championship reign.

Then a second referee arrived.

The decision was clarified as a disqualification victory for Justin Kyle rather than a championship-changing pinfall. Because the championship could not change hands on the disqualification, Lee remained EMERGE World Champion.

The reaction immediately changed.

Fans were visibly angry as Lee walked around ringside with the championship, repeatedly reminding the audience that he was “still champion.”

With Lee retaining the title and Crewe issuing his challenge earlier in the evening, EMERGE 100 now has another major championship issue developing around Lee, Crewe and the fallout from Stock The Shelves.

Winner by disqualification: Justin Kyle

Still EMERGE World Champion: Brayden Lee

EMERGE 99: STOCK THE SHELVES QUICK RESULTS

Highlight Reel def. The Renaissance

def. The Renaissance Larry D def. JD Mariani after outside assistance and use of a foreign object

def. JD Mariani after outside assistance and use of a foreign object CruiserGreats vs. No Limit Demons ended in a double count-out

ended in a double count-out Dead Presidents (c) vs. Money Power Respect ended without a winner following interference involving CruiserGreats and No Limit Demons; Dead Presidents remain EMERGE World Tag Team Champions

ended without a winner following interference involving CruiserGreats and No Limit Demons; Dead Presidents remain EMERGE World Tag Team Champions Marti Belle (c) def. Emily Rose to retain the EMERGE Women’s Championship

def. Emily Rose to retain the EMERGE Women’s Championship Tre LaMar (c) def. Isaiah Prince to retain the EMERGE Outbreak Championship

def. Isaiah Prince to retain the EMERGE Outbreak Championship Lord Crewe def. Dylan Cole

def. Dylan Cole Justin Kyle def. EMERGE World Champion Brayden Lee by disqualification; Lee retains the championship

Announced for EMERGE 100: Dead Presidents will defend the EMERGE World Tag Team Championship against Money Power Respect, CruiserGreats and No Limit Demons in a four-way ladder match.

STOCK THE SHELVES FOOD DRIVE DRAWS STRONG FAN PARTICIPATION

The wrestling was only part of the purpose behind Saturday night’s event.

Stock The Shelves also served as a food drive benefiting the Love Chapel Food Pantry in Columbus, with fans encouraged to bring non-perishable food donations to the Bartholomew County Fairgrounds.

The response was visible well before the opening bell.

A line of fans stretched outside the building in the September heat, with numerous attendees arriving carrying individual cans, grocery bags and larger collections of non-perishable food.

The turnout inside was similarly strong.

EMERGE confirmed before the show that the event’s first and second rows had sold out. The promotion also reported that third- and fourth-row seating was selling quickly.

EMERGE did not officially announce a venue-wide sellout.

By bell time, however, WrestlingHeadlines.com observed the seating filled with additional spectators standing behind the seated audience.

Food donations continued arriving with fans during the pre-show period. From WrestlingHeadlines.com’s observations inside the venue, participation in the drive was commonplace throughout the arriving audience rather than limited to a small number of spectators.

The pre-show atmosphere also included participants taking part in the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge. Fans responded with chants of “Rebel” in support of professional wrestler Rebel, who has publicly battled ALS.

WrestlingHeadlines.com did not receive a verified final food-donation total Saturday night and will not estimate one based on visual observation.

What could be established firsthand was that the charitable component of Stock The Shelves was highly visible throughout the event. Fans arrived carrying food, the donation area continued receiving contributions and the audience participation demonstrated that the food drive was more than simply branding attached to a wrestling show.

WrestlingHeadlines.com will follow up with EMERGE Wrestling and Love Chapel once an official donation total or other verified outcome from Stock The Shelves becomes available.

If you use any portion of these results, please credit WrestlingHeadlines.com and Tim Rose with a link to this article.