If you have been curious about EMERGE Wrestling but have not known where to begin, the promotion has provided a crash course before one of its biggest events of the year.

EMERGE released a lengthy video rundown for EMERGE 99: Stock The Shelves, walking fans through the September 5 card while showing footage of many of the wrestlers and rivalries involved.

Watch the complete Stock The Shelves rundown on Facebook here.

The video gives first-time viewers an opportunity to learn the personalities and stakes behind all eight matches before EMERGE makes its final stop on the road to the historic EMERGE 100.

STOCK THE SHELVES IS MORE THAN A WRESTLING SHOW

Stock The Shelves is EMERGE Wrestling’s annual food drive benefiting the Love Chapel Food Pantry in Columbus, Indiana.

The rundown also highlights an additional incentive for fans who donate. Attendees receive one raffle ticket for every two non-perishable food items contributed to Stock The Shelves.

Advertised raffle prizes include a family four-pack to EMERGE 100, Jackson County Apparel shirts, gift cards from local businesses and additional prizes.

EMERGE 99 takes place Saturday, September 5 at the Bartholomew County Fairgrounds Community Building in Columbus, Indiana. Doors open at 18:00 with bell time scheduled for 19:00.

THE RENAISSANCE VS. HIGHLIFE REEL

Rundown timestamp: approximately 2:30

The Renaissance and Highlife Reel will collide in tag-team action as EMERGE continues developing a division that is already carrying major implications heading into show No. 100.

For new viewers, the rundown provides footage of both teams rather than simply presenting four unfamiliar names on a graphic, making this one of the easier matches on the card to preview through the video itself.

JD MARIANI VS. LARRY D

Updated card graphic: approximately 16:40

The rundown originally displays Casey King against Larry D earlier in the video, but the closing card roll updates the matchup to JD Mariani against Larry D.

That late graphic should be treated as the current version of the match unless EMERGE announces another change before bell time.

Larry D brings considerable veteran experience into the matchup, while Mariani has a long history with EMERGE and another opportunity to make an impact during the promotion’s final event before EMERGE 100.

CRUISERGREATS VS. NO LIMIT DEMONS

Rundown timestamp: approximately 6:35

This match carries one of the clearest consequences on the card.

Gaston LaRue and Avery Hurts of the CruiserGreats will face the No Limit Demons with a future EMERGE World Tag Team Championship opportunity at stake.

The CruiserGreats have already publicly criticized the decision to give Money Power Respect an immediate championship match at Stock The Shelves and have promised to force their way into the title picture themselves.

The winner here moves significantly closer to making that claim a reality at EMERGE 100.

EMERGE WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP: EMILY ROSE VS. MARTI BELLE

Rundown timestamp: approximately 9:00

Marti Belle enters Stock The Shelves carrying one of the longest and most important championship runs currently associated with EMERGE.

In a recent interview with WrestlingHeadlines.com, Belle said the promotion’s trust in her to represent its women’s division for more than two years has been a significant honor.

Emily Rose now gets the opportunity to challenge that reign.

Read WrestlingHeadlines.com’s complete Marti Belle wrestler spotlight here.

EMERGE WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP: MONEY POWER RESPECT VS. DEAD PRESIDENTS

Rundown timestamp: approximately 10:10

Chet Rippley and Jeremy Hadley of the Dead Presidents will put the EMERGE World Tag Team Championship on the line against Money Power Respect.

The match is tied directly to the road toward EMERGE 100, where the tag-team title picture is expected to continue developing based on what happens September 5.

Money Power Respect has spent recent months establishing itself as one of the most visible groups in the promotion, while the Dead Presidents enter as the team everyone else is trying to remove from the top of the division.

LORD CREWE VS. DYLAN COLE

Rundown timestamp: approximately 12:55

Lord Crewe has made it clear that this is not simply another singles match.

Crewe has identified Dylan Cole as the first obstacle in a larger campaign against Mortimer Blankenship III and the people surrounding him.

Crewe’s ultimate objective is the EMERGE World Championship, and Stock The Shelves represents the first stage of that pursuit.

Read Crewe’s warning and the complete background to the rivalry here.

EMERGE OUTBREAK CHAMPIONSHIP: ISAIAH PRINCE VS. TRE LAMAR

Rundown timestamp: approximately 14:40

Tre LaMar will defend the EMERGE Outbreak Championship against Isaiah Prince.

LaMar retained the title at Back In The Saddle against late replacement Kellin Craven, surviving a challenger who quickly won over an unfamiliar Columbus crowd.

Prince now becomes the next wrestler attempting to remove LaMar from the championship position before EMERGE reaches its 100th event.

EMERGE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP: JUSTIN KYLE VS. BRAYDEN LEE

Closing rundown begins at approximately 16:25

The card culminates with one of the most historically significant championship matches EMERGE can present.

Justin Kyle held the EMERGE World Championship for 812 days, the longest reign in the title’s history.

Brayden Lee is the wrestler who ended it.

Lee defeated Kyle in a championship unification match in January 2023. More than three years later, Kyle finally gets another opportunity to take the championship back from the man responsible for ending his historic run.

The winner will leave Stock The Shelves as EMERGE World Champion and move directly into the promotion’s landmark 100th event.

Read WrestlingHeadlines.com’s complete breakdown of Brayden Lee vs. Justin Kyle and the history behind the championship match here.

ONE VIDEO TO GET CAUGHT UP

The strength of the Stock The Shelves rundown is that viewers do not need to already know years of EMERGE history to understand what they are watching.

The video combines match graphics, previous footage and storyline context to introduce the wrestlers while explaining why the September 5 matches matter.

For someone who primarily follows WWE, AEW or TNA and wants an entry point into Indiana independent wrestling, the rundown provides a useful starting point before Stock The Shelves.

WATCH: Watch EMERGE Wrestling’s complete Stock The Shelves rundown here.

WrestlingHeadlines.com will be covering EMERGE 99: Stock The Shelves as part of its continuing coverage of professional wrestling throughout Indiana and the Midwest.