PROMOTION SPOTLIGHT: After more than a decade in Columbus, Indiana, EMERGE Wrestling is preparing to return from a two-month hiatus and begin its final march toward a milestone 100th event.

For a wrestling fan unfamiliar with EMERGE, the numbers make a compelling introduction.

The Columbus, Indiana-based promotion has operated since 2015 and is preparing to present its 98th event, Back In The Saddle, on August 1. According to one of EMERGE’s owners, the company has consistently attracted between 250 and 300 or more fans to its monthly events for over 11 years.

That staying power is not accidental. EMERGE’s leadership believes the promotion has earned its audience by presenting professional wrestling as something that matters.

“I think the main thing that separates us is the attention to detail. We make sure to use logic and treat professional wrestling with respect, like it’s a professional sport with professional athletes.”

The owner does not shy away from making an even stronger claim. EMERGE may offer the best independent wrestling show in the Midwest.

“We have consistently had 250-300-plus fans monthly for over 11 years, and that isn’t easy. We also have many talents who travel to many promotions tell us they think we are the best.”

BACK IN THE SADDLE

Back In The Saddle will be EMERGE’s first event following a two-month hiatus. It also begins an important stretch for the promotion, which is scheduled to reach EMERGE 100 in October.

For its existing audience, August 1 represents the continuation of stories they have followed for months. For everyone else, the company sees it as an ideal entry point.

“We are coming back from a two-month hiatus, and we think this event will be exactly what our fans have been waiting for. We are heading into EMERGE 100 in October with a lot of momentum, and we believe this event will be another big step toward making that event even bigger.”

“Any EMERGE event will be fantastic, but if you are new to EMERGE, this is the perfect time to hop on and see what the hype is about.”

The event will be headlined by a three-way match for the EMERGE World Championship. Champion Brayden Lee will defend against Ashton Adonis and Erik Surge.

The owner believes all three wrestlers embody the identity EMERGE wants to establish.

“I’d say all three men in the main event, Ashton Adonis, Erik Surge and the EMERGE World Champion Brayden Lee, definitely do. All young, athletic men who take the sport seriously.”

REVENGE WITH NO RULES

While the World Championship match will occupy the main event spotlight, the owner expects another contest to become a particular favorite with the audience.

EMERGE Women’s Champion Marti Belle will join Chris Owens against Jordan and Kenny Kage in a Good Housekeeping No Disqualification Match.

The unusual stipulation comes at the end of a deeply personal story. Jordan and Kenny Kage have targeted Belle for months, while Owens has his own history with his former tag team partner.

“I would say all of our matches will be top-notch, as we are very particular about what talent we use. However, one match that will definitely be a fan favorite will be Marti Belle looking to get revenge on Jordan and Kenny Kage in a Good Housekeeping No Disqualifications Match.”

“They have been terrorizing her for months by being misogynistic jerks, and now she has a chance to shut them up alongside Jordan’s former tag team partner Chris Owens, who Kage turned on a few months prior.”

It is the kind of match that demonstrates what EMERGE wants its wrestling to be. The action may bring people through the door, but the stories give that action a reason to happen.

A ROSTER WITH RANGE

EMERGE’s roster is not built around one particular kind of wrestler.

Tre LaMar, the reigning Outbreak Champion, provides the speed and aerial offense. Paragon brings the personality and promotional ability needed to make people want to watch. Lord Crewe and Justin Kyle supply a far more imposing kind of physical presence.

“We have guys like Paragon, who has the personality to talk people into the building. Tre LaMar, the Outbreak Champion, is a young high-flyer that the fans have really flocked to.”

“Then you have guys like Lord Crewe and Justin Kyle who could wipe the floor with many champions you see on national television. We have a vast array of talent in EMERGE.”

That variety is important for attracting wrestling fans whose familiarity with the industry may begin and end with WWE, AEW or TNA.

EMERGE is not asking those fans to replace the wrestling they already watch. It is offering them an experience television cannot reproduce.

At an independent event, there is no massive arena separating the wrestlers from the audience. Fans can meet the performers, purchase merchandise directly from them and watch their careers develop before a national company introduces them to a much larger audience.

“Independent wrestling done right can be just as good in the ring as you see on television, but you get the intimacy. You get to talk to the wrestlers personally, buy their merchandise and form a connection.”

“Plus, you could be talking to the next big star before they get their big break.”

THE PEOPLE BEHIND THE SHOW

The wrestlers may be the people fans pay to see, but EMERGE’s owner was quick to credit those responsible for transforming an empty building into a wrestling venue and then tearing it all down again when the crowd goes home.

One name in particular deserves recognition.

“No wrestling event can happen without the behind-the-scenes people setting the stage. One in particular is Dustin Jeffries, who is part of our security, but he also helps set up and tear down and everything in between.”

“He is also a huge wrestling nerd, so he will get a kick out of seeing his name mentioned.”

THE ROAD TO 100

The immediate destination is Back In The Saddle, but EMERGE’s larger journey will continue toward its 100th event in October.

There is no stated ambition to completely reinvent the promotion over the next year. The objective is simpler and arguably more difficult. EMERGE wants to make every show better than the one before it.

“We just want it to improve, not just year by year, but show by show. Every event you learn something new, and we try to apply that knowledge as best we can.”

Fans who cannot attend in Columbus will still have an opportunity to discover the promotion. EMERGE streams a match on Facebook before the main card and later uploads its events to YouTube.

The owner believes those broadcasts offer something currently missing from nationally televised wrestling.

“We are very proud of our company, so we try to make it as accessible as possible to people who cannot be there in person because we would love as many eyeballs on the product as possible.”

“We think we offer something that you can’t get on television at the moment, and that is cohesive and coherent storylines.”

For EMERGE, Back In The Saddle is more than a return from a short break. It is the beginning of the final ride toward show No. 100 and an invitation for unfamiliar fans to join the journey before the promotion reaches that milestone.

EMERGE 98: BACK IN THE SADDLE EVENT INFORMATION

The currently announced lineup includes Brayden Lee defending the EMERGE World Championship against Ashton Adonis and Erik Surge, Tre LaMar defending the Outbreak Championship against Carson Drake, Marti Belle and Chris Owens facing Jordan and Kenny Kage, and additional appearances by Lord Crewe, Justin Kyle, Eric Draven and EMERGE Tag Team Champions the Dead Presidents.

The developing lineup can be found on EMERGE’s official event page.