EMERGE Wrestling’s road to its milestone 100th event has taken an increasingly unusual turn on social media.

A series of Facebook posts released this week has pushed one of the promotion’s developing stories well beyond a conventional backstage confrontation, with the latest material involving a carjacking and kidnapping angle, Paragon dismissing what happened as artificial intelligence, and Con “The Conman” Howse preparing to respond in a form rarely seen in wrestling storylines: a diss track.

The three developments continue EMERGE’s use of social media as an extension of the stories taking place inside the promotion rather than limiting everything to what happens during its monthly events.

EMERGE Takes The Story Outside The Arena

The first video takes the developing angle outside the wrestling venue entirely, presenting a carjacking and kidnapping sequence as part of the ongoing storyline.

The video represents another example of EMERGE using content released between shows to move stories forward rather than requiring fans to wait until the next event for another development.

Paragon’s response was considerably less concerned.

The Money Power Respect member responded through Facebook by dismissing the situation as artificial intelligence rather than accepting what viewers had just watched at face value.

Whether anyone else involved is willing to accept that explanation is another question entirely.

The reaction fits a character who has increasingly incorporated different forms of entertainment into his wrestling presentation.

Paragon, also known as Jamie St. James, previously told WrestlingHeadlines.com that his creative background extends beyond wrestling into comedy, music, writing and impressions.

Read WrestlingHeadlines.com’s Spotlight on Paragon here.

Conman Is Taking The Response To The Recording Studio

The situation apparently will not end with Paragon’s A.I. explanation.

Con “The Conman” Howse has now indicated that a diss track is on the way as the social-media portion of the storyline continues escalating.

Howse has been closely connected with Money Power Respect throughout its recent EMERGE stories, including the group’s increasingly complicated relationships inside and outside the tag-team division.

Conman: “Good morning to everyone except EMERGE Wrestling and Commissioner Lowe for lying on me, Paragon & Christopher Moore”

A wrestling storyline moving from backstage arguments to carjackings, kidnapping claims, accusations of artificial intelligence and now diss tracks is certainly not taking the shortest route toward resolution.

It is, however, providing EMERGE with another story unfolding between events as the promotion approaches its biggest milestone.

Money Power Respect’s Road To EMERGE 100

The latest developments arrive after months of instability surrounding Money Power Respect.

Following EMERGE 98: Back In The Saddle, Juwan Thomas confronted Paragon, Christopher Moore and Howse after Paragon and Moore abandoned Thomas during their six-man tag-team match.

Money Power Respect later presented Thomas with an ultimatum while insisting that no individual member could place himself above the group.

Read WrestlingHeadlines.com’s previous coverage of the Money Power Respect and Juwan Thomas confrontation here.

The group then moved into the EMERGE World Tag Team Championship picture at Stock The Shelves.

That championship match against the Dead Presidents ultimately broke down amid interference and a four-team brawl, leading Commissioner Lowe to announce a ladder match for EMERGE 100.

Money Power Respect remains part of that championship match as EMERGE prepares for Keep It 100 on October 3.

Read the original WrestlingHeadlines.com report on the EMERGE 100 tag-team ladder match.

EMERGE 100 Approaches

EMERGE 100: Keep It 100 takes place Saturday, October 3 at the Bartholomew County Fairgrounds in Columbus, Indiana.

The milestone event already includes three championship matches along with appearances from wrestlers representing TNA Wrestling and the National Wrestling Alliance.

View WrestlingHeadlines.com’s current EMERGE 100 card rundown here.

There is still time before October 3 for EMERGE’s various stories to develop further.

If this week’s Facebook activity is any indication, Money Power Respect’s portion of the road to Keep It 100 may have considerably more left to unfold.