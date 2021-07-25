Japanese wrestling star Emi Sakura took to Twitter earlier this Sunday morning to announce that she’s booked a one-way ticket back to the United States, and plans on making a huge impact in the AEW women’s division, specifically calling out world champion, Britt Baker.

Sakura writes, “I decided to go to America with a one-way ticket. Please look forward to what happens to ChocoPro from now on. We are ChocoPro and we like a challenge. Now AEW Women’s Division, you better be ready. Emi Sakura’s looking at the top and Britt Baker looks very interesting.”

Sakura did compete in the AEW women’s eliminator title tournament at the beginning of 2021, but this will be the first time she’s appeared in an American ring since 2019 due to the travel restrictions from the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020.