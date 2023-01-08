Emma was a recent guest on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, where she discussed her decision to come back to WWE and more.

During it, she looked back on her unorthodox dance moves as she made her way to the ring during her first run with the company.

“The real story behind that is — this is back in the day before NXT when we were at FCW back in Tampa — and at the time Dusty Rhodes was there and one of the big helpers in that creative department was Byron Saxton,” Emma began. “We had selected this music and I heard this music and [I had] gone, ‘That’s kind of weird, but maybe cool? It’s almost sort of alien-like, but whatever, let’s go with that music … but what do I do though? Because that’s kind of a weird song.’ Byron was the one that was kind of like, ‘Maybe do something with your arms?’” “It was basically Byron and I walking around the room doing these kind of weird arm things” that inspired the dance. “His was more of an Egyptian dance and I was a little more loose with it, a little more obnoxious with it,” she said with a laugh. “It was so ridiculous and horrible, and I was so dedicated to this dance, that people just wanted to be part of it.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc