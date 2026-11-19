The life and legacy of Andy Williams, known to wrestling fans as “The Butcher,” continues to be remembered following his passing in September 2026.

Williams, who made his mark in both professional wrestling and the music industry, was honored during a special celebration of life attended by friends, colleagues and others who knew him throughout his career.

The gathering took place on September 27, 2026, at RiverWorks in Buffalo, New York, bringing together members of the communities Williams had been part of over the years.

The event was also streamed on Williams’ official YouTube channel, allowing fans and supporters who could not attend in person to take part in remembering the late performer.

Williams was best known to wrestling audiences for his time in All Elite Wrestling, where he competed as The Butcher. Outside the squared circle, he was also an accomplished musician, most notably as a guitarist for the metalcore band Every Time I Die.

The celebration of life provided an opportunity to honor Williams’ contributions to both industries, as well as the relationships he developed throughout his life.