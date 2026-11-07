Chelsea Green had plenty to say following a heartbreaking conclusion to her night at WWE Crown Jewel 2026.

The now-former WWE Women’s Champion addressed her championship loss and betrayal at the hands of Tiffany Stratton during the post-show coverage of Saturday’s premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Green initially defeated Liv Morgan to capture the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship, becoming the third woman in WWE history to hold the title. Her celebration was short-lived, however, as Morgan attacked her following a post-match promo.

Stratton then made her way to the ring, seemingly coming to the aid of her former friend. Instead, she struck Green with her Money in the Bank briefcase before informing the referee that she was cashing in her contract.

After connecting with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever, Stratton scored the pinfall to capture the WWE Women’s Championship. She also walked away with the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship and the accompanying championship ring.

Speaking during the Crown Jewel post-show, an emotional Green reflected on what had just happened.

“How do you think I feel,” she said. “I spent my entire wrestling career waiting for this moment, waiting to stand there and tell the WWE Universe and my mom and my dad and all of my friends that I belonged here.”

Green went on to explain that the betrayal was just as painful as losing her championship.

“I just spent 10 minutes on SmackDown telling the crowd this was going to be the moment in Saudi Arabia at Crown Jewel that I was going to show everybody that I belong here,” she continued. “And instead, I didn’t just lose my championship, but I lost a friend. So I’m going to go home and I’m going to regroup, and I’m going to do whatever I need to do to build my confidence back up.”