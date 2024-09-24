Monday, September 23, 2024 is a date “Main Event” Jey Uso and WWE fans alike will never forget.

It marked the date that the 14-year WWE veteran finally captured his first singles championship in the company.

As seen on this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California, the master of “YEET!” upset Bron Breakker in the main event to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion.

Following the show, “Main Event” Jey Uso’s celebration in the crowd continued, and WWE released post-show footage via social media that captured the feel-good moment.

Additionally, while getting choked up and emotional in the crowd during his celebration, Uso was approached by Jackie Redmond for a live in-crowd interview.

“YEET! I deserved it,” Uso began. “I deserved it. No, first of all, look, I appreciate everyone who’s been on my journey, uce. I’m happy it happened in front of my home state, California.”

Uso continued, “I promise I’m a big believer in hard work will always pay off. Kids, good grades, kids. Listen to your parents. Say your prayers, man, and I swear, your dreams will come true, just like getting my first championship. The new Intercontinental Champion. If you’re down with Jey Uso being the new I.C. Champ, then let me hear you say YEET!”

