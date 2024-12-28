WWE Superstar Braun Strowman shared an emotional moment with Bray Wyatt’s son and Brodie Lee’s sons after this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

For those unaware, December 26th marked the four-year anniversary of Brodie Lee’s passing.

Following this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Jey Uso cut a promo while Sami Zayn and Braun Strowman were in the ring. Uso revealed that Bray Wyatt’s widow JoJo and their children were in attendance.

Strowman went to the ringside area and carried Knash Wyatt into the ring. He then cut a promo about Knash and the Wyatt family, saying,

“This is my godson, Knash, and his beautiful sister, Hyrie over there and JoJo, the whole family. I want you to say thank y’all for the continued love and support for my family outside of here with this. I’ve had an unbeliever rough couple of last years. I thought my career was over with my neck injury. I’ve lost two of my best friends in this industry in the last four years, and what keeps me moving and doing this every night are these kids, and every single one of y’all give me the strength to push me through this unbelievable pain that I’m in because I freaking love this, I love them, and I love everything single one of all. I wish you many, many blessings in 2025.”

Uso then took the microphone back and encouraged Brodie Lee’s family to get in the ring. He said,

“We also got Luke Harper’s wife and kids in the house. Hey, you can hop the gate. Come up in here, boy. This the Wyatt Family for real. This the next Bloodline for real.”

Knash Rotunda, Brodie Huber, and Nolan Huber got into the ring, and they did the “YEET!” chant with Strowman, Uso, and Zayn to send the crowd home happy.

You can check out some highlights from the post-show segment below:

Sami Zayn, Braun Strowman, and Jey Uso segment after #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/nXDQ4vRAtx — Cory (@Cory_Hays407) December 28, 2024