A lot of gold changed hands on Sunday night in “The Twin Cities.”

As noted, Baron Corbin became the new U.S. Champion and Chelsea Green captured the Interim Women’s Title in the first half of the evening at night two of WWE SummerSlam 2026.

That is, of course, in addition to Kevin Owens returning and becoming No. 1 Contender to the Undisputed WWE Championship to kick off the show.

In the co-main event of “The Biggest Party of the Summer,” former El Grande Americano masked star Chad Gable continued his rise to superstardom, following up his WWE main roster return after the memorable Mask vs. Mask match swan-song in AAA by capturing his first high-profile singles title in WWE.

Chad Gable defeated Penta in the second-to-last match on the card to become the brand new WWE Intercontinental Champion. Once the match wrapped up, Gable had an emotional hometown moment with his family in the ring, similar to the aforementioned post-match moment after the memorable Mask vs. Mask bout in AAA.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night 2 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.