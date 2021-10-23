WWE issued the following press release announcing that the FOX network will be airing an encore presentation of last night’s SmackDown tonight at 8pm EST, which will run head-to-head against AEW Dynamite on TNT. The program will also take a special look at this past Thursday’s Crown Jewel pay per view in Saudi Arabia. Details are below.

Brock Lesnar may have been indefinitely suspended by WWE Official Adam Pearce, but you’ll get a second chance to witness The Beast’s rampage on Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline when FOX airs an encore presentation of SmackDown with a special look at WWE Crown Jewel tonight at 8/7 C.

WWE Crown Jewel featured a brutal and controversial showdown between Reigns and Lesnar, as well as a shocking Hell in a Cell Match between Edge and Seth Rollins, and a historic Triple Threat Match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. It’s a special look at an event you don’t want to miss.

Watch the encore presentation of SmackDown with a special look at WWE Crown Jewel , tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.