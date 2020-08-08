Enhancement Talent From Last Night’s 205 Live Identified

The Local Competitor Twitter account has identified the enhancement tag team that faced Ever-Rise on last night’s episode of WWE 205 Live. They are Mikey Spandex and Dante Marquis Carter, who both recently appeared on Monday’s premiere of Raw Underground. Carter and Spandex have been featured extras in many segments for WWE over the last few months. Ever-Rise would go on to pick up the win in a short contest.
Check it out below.
Look who showed up on @WWE205Live after competing in the 1st RAW Underground fight, it’s Task Force of Mikey Spandex @MikeySpandex & Dante Marquis Carter @inquiswetrust as they took on Ever-Rise (Matt Martel @MattMartelWWE & Chase Parker @ChaseParkerWWE). #WWE #WWENetwork #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/bBjiZxsBkD
— The Local Competitor (@LocalCompWWE) August 8, 2020
