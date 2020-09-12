The Local Competitor Twitter account has identified the two enhancement talents from last night’s episode of WWE 205 Live. They have been revealed as Erik and Andrew Lockhart, a pair of brothers who were trained by the legendary Gagne family and previously held tag team gold in WXW, Pro Wrestilng 2.0, and Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling. The Lockhart brothers came up short against Ever-Rise on last night’s purple-brand program. We’ll keep you updated on whether they appear again.

