Additional details have emerged regarding the death of Andy Williams, better known to wrestling fans as The Butcher.

Williams passed away at 48 after suffering a medical emergency following his match for Enjoy Wrestling in Pennsylvania on September 5.

Enjoy Wrestling co-owner Kurt Hackimer issued a statement to Pittsburgh CBS affiliate KDKA detailing the events surrounding Williams’ death.

According to Hackimer, Williams collapsed at ringside after the match and struck his head on the floor. The two doctors working at the event immediately attended to him while an ambulance was called.

Williams’ condition rapidly deteriorated, leading the doctors to perform CPR and use an automated external defibrillator provided by police. He was subsequently transported to a nearby hospital.

Shortly after midnight, Williams’ tag team partner The Blade (Jesse Guilmette) informed the promotion that Williams had passed away.

Hackimer said medics at the venue believed Williams exhibited symptoms consistent with a cardiac event. His official cause of death remains undetermined pending an autopsy.

Hackimer’s complete statement reads as follows:

NEW: Medics on site indicated the symptoms wrestler Andy Williams “The Butcher” had were consistent with a cardiac event, according Enjoy Wrestling Co-Owner Kurt Hackimer. He was told an autopsy will determine an official cause of death. Hackimer was informed Williams died shortly after midnight. He had been performing at a show in Millvale. Full statement: “Andy collapsed at ringside after his match on Saturday and hit his head on the floor. We carried him to the side where he was attended to by the two doctors we have on staff. I called for an ambulance. At this time, he was conscious but unresponsive. His condition worsened quickly and his pulse faded. Called 911 again to provide an update and were informed that the police were about to arrive. We ended the event and asked the audience to leave. Doctors administered CPR and utilized an AED provided by the police until the ambulance arrived. He was taken to Allegheny General Hospital at around 9:45PM and we were informed of his passing by his tag team partner, Jesse Guilleman, shortly after midnight. Medics on site indicated that the symptoms were consistent with a cardiac event, but we were told that the cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy. Thank you,

Kurt Hackimer

Enjoy Wrestling Co-Owner”