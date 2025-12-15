– Virtually every mainstream media outlet covered the news of John Cena’s WWE retirement over the weekend.

– WWE has shared some video footage of CM Punk and Bayley reacting live to Cena giving up in his WWE retirement match against Gunther at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

– Video footage of Lilian Garcia’s live reaction was also released.

Props to you, @LilianGarcia because the rest of us were SPEECHLESS. 🫢 pic.twitter.com/EVSwvBujHD — WWE (@WWE) December 14, 2025

– The video highlights of John Cena losing to Gunther via tap out on WWE’s official YouTube channel is at 2.4 million views as of this writing. It’s interesting to note that the video has 37,007 dislikes to 50,464 likes, resulting in a 57.69% like-to-dislike radio.

– Oba Femi, R-Truth and others join Sam Roberts and Megan Morant on an hour-long-plus video on WWE’s YouTube channel reacting to the John Cena retirement match.