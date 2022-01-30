Brock Lesnar is going to WWE WrestleMania 38.

Lesnar won tonight’s 30-Man Royal Rumble Match at the WWE Royal Rumble from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, MO. The match came down to Lesnar and Drew McIntyre.

Lesnar entered the match at #30 and was not advertised ahead of time. As noted, Lesnar dropped the WWE Title earlier in the night to Bobby Lashley after WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns interfered, and Paul Heyman switched sides once again, joining Reigns and turning on Lesnar. We’ve noted how WWE has had plans for Lesnar vs. Reigns at WrestleMania 38 all along, and it looks like Lesnar will be picking Reigns as his opponent for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The match featured just a few surprise entrants but no WWE NXT Superstars. The surprises, besides Lesnar, were all names who were reported as spoilers ahead of time – Shane McMahon, rapper Bad Bunny, and McIntyre, who has been out of action with an injury, but was medically cleared before he was expected to be.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T actually picked Lesnar to win The Rumble when the Kickoff pre-show panel gave predictions earlier in the night. Some fans saw that as a spoiler accidentally leaked by Booker, but there’s no word on if he actually knew Lesnar would be in the match.

Below are photos and videos from tonight’s Men’s Rumble Match, along with the orders of entrants and eliminations:

ENTRANTS

1. AJ Styles

2. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

3. Austin Theory

4. Robert Roode

5. Ridge Holland

6. Montez Ford

7. WWE United States Champion Damian Priest

8. Sami Zayn

9. Johnny Knoxville

10. Angelo Dawkins

11. Omos

12. Ricochet

13. RAW Tag Team Champion Chad Gable

14. Dominik Mysterio

15. Happy Baron Corbin

16. Dolph Ziggler

17. Sheamus

18. Rick Boogs

19. Madcap Moss

20. Riddle

21. Drew McIntyre

22. Kevin Owens

23. Rey Mysterio

24. Kofi Kingston

25. RAW Tag Team Champion Otis

26. Big E

27. Bad Bunny

28. Shane McMahon

29. Randy Orton

30. Brock Lesnar

ELIMINATIONS

1. Robert Roode (by AJ Styles)

2. Shinsuke Nakamura (by AJ Styles)

3. Johnny Knoxville (by Sami Zayn)

4. Sami Zayn (by AJ Styles)

5. Angelo Dawkins (by Omos)

6. Montez Ford (by Omos)

7. Damian Priest (by Omos)

8. Omos (by AJ Styles)

9. Ricochet (by Happy Corbin)

10. Dominik Mysterio (by Happy Corbin)

11. Austin Theory (by AJ Styles)

12. Ridge Holland (by AJ Styles)

13. Chad Gable (by Rick Boogs)

14. AJ Styles (by Madcap Moss)

15. Rick Boogs (by Madcap Moss)

16. Madcap Moss (by Drew McIntyre)

17. Happy Baron Corbin (by Drew McIntyre)

18. Kofi Kingston (by Kevin Owens)

19. Sheamus (by Bad Bunny)

20. Dolph Ziggler (by Bad Bunny)

21. Rey Mysterio (by Otis)

22. Kevin Owens (by Shane McMahon)

23. Big E (by RK-Bro)

24. Otis (by RK-Bro)

25. Randy Orton (by Brock Lesnar)

26. Bad Bunny (by Brock Lesnar)

27. Riddle (by Brock Lesnar)

28. Shane McMahon (by Brock Lesnar)

29. Drew McIntyre (by Brock Lesnar)

Winner: Brock Lesnar

