Pro Wrestling Press sent along the following:

Hip-hop heavyweight and Fourth Rope co-founder Smoke DZA officially confirmed that reigning Fourth Rope Flyweight Champion Enzo Amore (aka The Real One) will be in action at their highly anticipated July 4th event at Essence Fest in New Orleans. The announcement comes as a direct response to rapidly swirling “dirt sheet” rumors suggesting the charismatic superstar is fielding interest for a return to WWE.

The confirmation dropped during a recent episode of The Wednesday Hang livestream, hosted by former WWE Superstar and commentator David Otunga. During their extensive sit-down discussing the intersection of hip-hop and wrestling, Otunga brought up Enzo’s recent hot streak and the mounting speculation that major companies are looking to scoop him up.

Addressing the noise head-on, Smoke DZA made it clear where the champ is going to be this Independence Day:

“As far as, you know, the rumors, because I see it on the dirt sheets, too. I don’t really know,” DZA stated on the stream. “But he’s our Flyweight Champion and you know we got Essence Fest July 4th, and he will be there.”

DZA didn’t hold back his praise for The Real One, emphasizing his crucial role behind the scenes in building the gritty, culture-forward wrestling promotion he co-founded with Westside Gunn.

“The Real One is big money, man. That guy is big money,” DZA explained. “I watched him rebuild himself from the ground up. I’m so proud of that dude because he’s very, very instrumental into what we do… Enzo is one of the most brilliant wrestling minds I’ve ever met.”

The July 4th showcase, teased by DZA as Hills Have Eyes 13, marks a massive milestone for both Fourth Rope and the industry at large, serving as the very first time a wrestling promotion has been featured at the legendary Essence Festival.

While the wrestling world watches closely to see if Enzo Amore will return to Monday Nights, fans of raw, unfiltered independent wrestling can guarantee they will see him defend his turf at Fourth Rope’s most historic show to date.