A familiar face was reportedly backstage at the WWE Performance Center this week.

According to a new report from False Finish, former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore was present at the WWE Performance Center on Tuesday ahead of the live episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network.

“False Finish has learned that former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore has been at the WWE Performance Center recently and was there yesterday ahead of WWE NXT,” the report stated.

Enzo, whose real name is Eric Arndt, has been away from WWE since early 2018. He was suspended by the company on January 22 of that year after sexual assault allegations surfaced publicly. One day later, WWE officially announced his release.

“WWE has come to terms on the release of Eric Arndt (Enzo Amore),” WWE wrote on their website article confirming the news eight years ago.

The case was later closed without charges being filed against him.

His reported appearance at the WWE Performance Center is already fueling speculation among fans about a potential return, especially considering recent talk surrounding his longtime tag team partner Big Bill.

Big Bill, formerly known as Big Cass during his WWE run, is reportedly nearing the end of his AEW contract. Back in April, reports suggested that his deal with AEW was expected to expire around late May or early June, although there was no confirmed word regarding negotiations or whether a new agreement was being discussed.

That has naturally led to renewed chatter about the possibility of Enzo and Cass eventually reuniting under the WWE banner at some point down the line.

Nothing has been confirmed regarding any kind of return or appearance for Enzo Amore beyond the reported visit, but his presence at the WWE Performance Center has definitely gotten people talking.