Enzo Amore believes John Cena has what it takes to succeed in more than just the professional wrestling business.

In fact, the former WWE Superstar thinks the 17-time World Champion could eventually find himself in the White House.

During a recent interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Amore reflected on his experience working alongside Cena in WWE, describing their time together as the highlight of his career.

Amore specifically pointed to WWE Battleground as the moment he reached his professional peak, while praising Cena’s ability to connect with an audience and control a crowd.

“(sings) Can you take me higher? No. Never got any higher. That was when the kid peaked. How you doing? Glad you guys witnessed my peak. It doesn’t get any better than being out there with John. He’s the best, and he did what I did tonight better than anyone in the world, and that’s just getting the ring, and let the people tell them what we should be doing.”

Amore went on to explain how much he learned from Cena, both as a performer and through observing how he carries himself outside the ring.

That admiration led to an interesting prediction about Cena’s future.

“So learned a lot from John. Blessed to have known him in this business, and as a human, just watching him from afar. Guy’s got to be president one day. Who else, right? He should be. I think he’s on his way, bro. I don’t care what anybody says, man. John Cena for president, though. Lucky I got to work with that guy. Battleground was the peak, man. It was the coolest it ever got. Probably the flyest ring gear maybe ever in the WWE.”

Cena remains involved in WWE programming, recently making a surprise appearance on NXT to extend additional invitations to the upcoming John Cena Classic.

The special event is scheduled for December 14 in Orlando, Florida.