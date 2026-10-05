Enzo Amore has clarified some recently resurfaced comments criticizing AEW while also taking issue with the timing of their release.

A new video uploaded to Maven’s YouTube channel featured Amore criticizing AEW over the way backstage issues involving talent have become public over the years, including the infamous 2022 “Brawl Out” incident involving CM Punk and The Elite.

The discussion came while Amore was reacting to Heath Slater recalling an altercation between Amore and Curtis Axel during their time in WWE. Amore said he was unaware details of the incident had become public and argued that locker room matters should remain between those involved.

Although the video was released on Sunday, Amore says the conversation was recorded well over a year ago. He took to social media to clarify that the interview dated back to March 2025 while expressing frustration that his AEW comments surfaced shortly after the company held its tribute show for PAC.

“I talked to Maven in March of 2025. He waited to come off the heels of a beautiful tribute show for PAC to post the interview,” Amore wrote.

Amore went on to praise AEW’s tribute to PAC, whose real name was Benjamin Satterley, while making it clear he was unhappy with Maven over the timing.

“I thought the tribute show was absolute class. Everyone who paid tribute, thank you for honoring Ben. I’m still grieving, Maven is clearly not.”

Maven later addressed the timing in the comments section of the video, saying the footage had originally been recorded in May 2025. According to Maven, the initial plan included having Amore react to Simon Gotch’s infamous interview criticizing him, but Amore later requested that portion be removed.

“Hey guys. We filmed this video with Enzo back in May 2025. Originally, we had him react to the infamous Simon Gotch interview in which Simon buried Enzo. However, after we finished filming, Enzo texted me and asked us to cut that part,” Maven wrote.

Maven said the decision to remove that material led to the video being shelved at the time. Interest from viewers eventually prompted his channel to revisit the unused footage.

“Without that reaction, we decided not to release it. However, after I shared the story in another video, many of you asked us to release whatever we could. Since last Friday’s video was shorter, we figured, why not? Hope you guys enjoy.”

Amore and PAC became close friends while working together in WWE developmental despite their contrasting personalities. The two bonded over their shared interest in hip-hop and spent several years traveling together on the road.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio following PAC’s passing, Amore described his longtime friend as an exceptionally humble person who struggled to accept praise despite his ability in the ring.

“He was the most humble, most soft-spoken gentleman you could have ever met,” Amore said. “And he would never ever, ever take a compliment. He just couldn’t take a compliment. It didn’t matter. I don’t even think he believed it.”

Amore continued by reflecting on PAC’s talent and the humility he carried throughout their friendship.

“And it was so crazy, because he was just so damn good. And I wish he knew how good he was. I wish somewhere in his heart of hearts he actually knew how great he was. But I think that’s just the humility and the humbleness that he carried about himself.”