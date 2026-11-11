Enzo Amore continues to keep fans guessing about his potential return to WWE.

The former WWE Superstar surfaced on social media on Tuesday, November 10, with a new Instagram video addressing speculation surrounding his wrestling future.

While Amore stopped short of confirming reports that he has signed a new contract with WWE, he certainly didn’t shut down the possibility, either.

Instead, the outspoken performer offered a “never say never” response while reflecting on his history in the wrestling business, claiming that the industry once attempted to blackball him.

Despite those past issues, Amore made it clear that he still considers himself among the top performers in the industry.

The video also featured an interesting reference to John Cena, with Amore using the caption to deliver a message to the WWE legend.

“John Cena your time is up,” Amore wrote. “It’s 4th o’clock.”

The reference to “4th o’clock” is particularly noteworthy given Amore’s recent involvement with Westside Gunn’s 4th Rope pro wrestling promotion.

As previously reported, there has been growing speculation within WWE that Amore has already signed a new deal with the company, with some believing that a return through the NXT brand could be in the works.

Amore was also spotted visiting the WWE Performance Center last week alongside TNA Wrestling star Joe Alonzo, adding further fuel to the rumors.

Interestingly enough, Amore’s latest social media tease comes on the same day that Westside Gunn revealed he had a major meeting with WWE President Nick Khan at WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut.

The Grammy-nominated rapper shared photos from the visit and publicly thanked Khan for resolving past issues between himself and WWE.

Gunn also teased a potential working relationship between WWE and his 4th Rope promotion, writing, “4th Rope X WWE,” before adding, “What’s better than 3 ropes?”

With Amore already involved in 4th Rope and now openly teasing his own WWE future, the timing of the two announcements is certainly interesting.

As of this writing, however, WWE has not officially announced Amore’s return or confirmed any potential partnership with 4th Rope.