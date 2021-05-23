The realest guy in the room nZo (aka Enzo Amore in WWE) was knocked silly at an SWE event last night in Texas after taking a DDT outside the ring.

The news was first broken by the Wrestling Observer, who reported that the former NXT cruiserweight champion was taken to a local hospital after the spot occurred.

nZo has since taken to Twitter to thank the fans for their outpouring of support after the incident happened. While an official diagnosis has yet to be determined it is good to see that nZo is conscious and active on social media. Check out his tweet below.

Thanks everybody — #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) May 23, 2021

We’ll keep you updated as this is an ongoing story.