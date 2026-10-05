Enzo Amore says his time in WWE NXT was harder than working on Monday Night Raw. In a newly released interview with Maven Huffman, he pointed to the constant match reviews and the pressure of taping several episodes as parts of NXT that prepared him for the main roster.

Maven asked Amore about comments that the move to Raw brought a different learning curve. Amore agreed it was a different world, then pushed back on the idea that the main roster was the tougher assignment.

“NXT was 10 times harder than WWE Monday Night Raw.”

“I’m in NXT. Every single time we get done having a match, we go back and watch it with coaches and they critique it and they’re the best coaches in the world cuz they’re the WWE coaches. They’ve had a few more matches, seen a couple more than you.”

Amore also described the pace of NXT television tapings, where performers might appear across several episodes filmed in one run. His account fits with the training experience he previously discussed when he credited Dax Harwood with helping him survive an early NXT test.

“Then you got your pay-per-view matches where they’re going to be produced and you got your time and you got to hit your time and they prepare you for that in NXT. So you’re doing three, four tapings. High pressure. Imagine you’re on the first taping, you’re on the second, you’re on the third, and you’re on the fourth.”

Source: Maven Huffman’s interview with Enzo Amore.