Enzo Amore Promoting His Own Wrestling School On OnlyFans

Former WWE superstar Enzo Amore (nZo) recently created an only fans account to promote a wrestling school for all those interested.

Please join us in giving a big OnlyFans welcome to Pro-Wrestler, Enzo Amore, @real1. Time to buckle up and learn things that can't be taught. Join the 'realest champ in the room' with his exclusive wrestling school over on OnlyFans: https://t.co/ixdcThczdL #WelcometoOnlyFans pic.twitter.com/gcQXT76Msb — OnlyFans (@OnlyFans) July 22, 2020

The description attached to Amore’s account reads:

How you doin?! I’m @real1 – nZo – (fka Enzo Amore,) and I’m so looking forward to getting to know all my REAL fans right here on Only Fans! Thank you so much for all the support! I guarantee this pro wrestling tutorial series: “You Can’t Teach That Inc.” will be a truly eye opening experience for any aspiring pro wrestler! You’ll truly learn things that can’t be taught thanks for allowing me the chance to give back, enjoy, & that’s Amore!

