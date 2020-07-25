 Enzo Amore Promoting His Own Wrestling School On OnlyFans

Former WWE superstar Enzo Amore (nZo) recently created an only fans account to promote a wrestling school for all those interested.

The description attached to Amore’s account reads:

How you doin?! I’m @real1 – nZo – (fka Enzo Amore,) and I’m so looking forward to getting to know all my REAL fans right here on Only Fans! Thank you so much for all the support! I guarantee this pro wrestling tutorial series: “You Can’t Teach That Inc.” will be a truly eye opening experience for any aspiring pro wrestler! You’ll truly learn things that can’t be taught thanks for allowing me the chance to give back, enjoy, & that’s Amore!

