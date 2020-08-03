Enzo Amore On How His Wrestling Return Came About

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Enzo Amore spoke on how his return to wrestling came to fruition. Here’s what he had to say:

I meet again Ricky Morton [and] Kerry Morton, who I have a relationship with, who I speak to on the internet, and when I see them, they’re wrestling Brian Pillman jJr. on Friday, and they don’t have a tag team partner for Pillman yet. That’s how I ended up back in a wrestling ring. Why did I bring the title with me? Because I went to Gallows’ and Anderson’s house to do Talk’N Shop , it was a god—— rib.

So I wrestled Ricky Morton [and] Kerry Morton on the fly okay, on the fly, with Brian Pillman Jr. Listen, it wasn’t a five star match, people, but it was what it was and what it was was real and it was fun, and I had a blast and the people loved it.

I’ve achieved all the things I wanted to in wrestling, now it’s time for me to give back to the business in any way that I can. So I find that getting in the ring with guys for free at my gym, getting in the ring for free on an independent show against Ricky Morton, with the fan love, that covers gas, you know, these guys fly me in but I’m gonna pay for everything else along the way.