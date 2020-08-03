Enzo Amore On How His Wrestling Return Came About

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Enzo Amore spoke on how his return to wrestling came to fruition. Here’s what he had to say:
I meet again Ricky Morton [and] Kerry Morton, who I have a relationship with, who I speak to on the internet, and when I see them, they’re wrestling Brian Pillman jJr. on Friday, and they don’t have a tag team partner for Pillman yet. That’s how I ended up back in a wrestling ring. Why did I bring the title with me? Because I went to Gallows’ and Anderson’s house to do Talk’N Shop , it was a god—— rib.
So I wrestled Ricky Morton [and] Kerry Morton on the fly okay, on the fly, with Brian Pillman Jr. Listen, it wasn’t a five star match, people, but it was what it was and what it was was real and it was fun, and I had a blast and the people loved it.
I’ve achieved all the things I wanted to in wrestling, now it’s time for me to give back to the business in any way that I can. So I find that getting in the ring with guys for free at my gym, getting in the ring for free on an independent show against Ricky Morton, with the fan love, that covers gas, you know, these guys fly me in but I’m gonna pay for everything else along the way.
You can listen below:
Credit: Chris Van Vliet. H/T Wrestlezone.
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman
- Rusev Already Banned from Streaming on Twitch
- Nia Jax on Having a Meeting with Vince McMahon, Jax Responds to Fine with Middle Fingers
- Arn Anderson Says He Knew Horsewomen Would Be Stars, Questions WWE’s “Idiot” Choice To Have Charlotte Lose Her Raw Debut
- Photo of Seth Rollins’ Back After Taking Kendo Stick Shots from Dominik Mysterio
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman