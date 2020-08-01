Enzo Amore Provides Update On Big Cass: “He’s In The Best Shape Of His Life”

Former WWE star Enzo Amore (nZo) spoke with Sportskeeda where the former cruiserweight champion provided an update on his long-time tag partner Colin Cassidy, also known as Big Cass. Cass has been largely absent from the pro-wrestling industry since an incident last year that made the seven-foot New Yorker take a break from social media to focus on his mental health.

In the update…Amore states that Cass is doing great, and even in the best shape of his life.

Oh, man, he’s in the best shape of his life, bro. I saw him… I was Facetiming with him. He was in the mirror, for sure, showing me what he’s been doing. We have that type of relationship but, at the same time I’m like, ‘Come on, bro, take it easy, dude. I believe you,’ you know what I mean? ‘I know you’re putting the work in, I’m proud of you, buddy, I’m proud of you.’

He would also answer whether the two would be reuniting in the near future.

Lord only knows what the future holds. If our palms are sweaty or our hands are strong, brother. I can’t tell you what the future holds, I can just tell you I’m blessed right now.

