Enzo Amore says backstage fights during his time in WWE stayed backstage — and he believes AEW could learn something from that.

During a recent conversation with Maven Huffman, Amore addressed a resurfaced story about a backstage altercation he had with Curtis Axel during his WWE run. Heath Slater previously recalled the incident, though Amore said he was surprised the story had ever become public.

“That’s funny, man. And I never heard anybody talk about that incident ever. I didn’t know it was out there,” Amore said. “I’m not a d*ck. I’m just a really good guy. But you take my kindness for weakness, I immediately throw hands.”

Amore said he had to fight for everything he achieved during his career and was never afraid to stand up for himself, whether that meant confronting another wrestler or having a difficult conversation with WWE management.

“Hey bro, I had to fight. I took it. I had to fight for everything I got. I didn’t get where the f*ck I got being some pushover slump. Never,” he said.

Amore added that conversations he had with Vince McMahon and Paul “Triple H” Levesque remained private.

“When sh*t hit the fan backstage or when I had to go walk in a room and talk to Vince McMahon one-on-one or I had to go talk to Hunter one-on-one, those conversations stayed there.”

According to Amore, the same unwritten rule applied to physical confrontations between wrestlers.

“And with the boys, the same sh*t. If I fought, if I fist fought another guy in the locker room, you probably never heard of it cuz I probably f*cking won, right?” Amore said. “I appreciate that. What happens in the WWE locker room as far as fist fights never left.”

Amore then contrasted his WWE experience with AEW, criticizing the promotion over details of backstage disputes and altercations becoming public.

“F*ck AEW for all the b*tch a** fighting that they do over there and letting it leak and sh*t. It wasn’t that way when I was there,” he said. “A few legendary, a certain level of, we are some bad a**es that you got to keep some credibility in that locker room.”

Amore’s comments come after Big Cass returned to WWE in August. It was subsequently reported that there was significant interest in potentially reuniting Cass and Amore, although there has been no official indication that Amore is returning to the company.