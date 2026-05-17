Enzo Amore says Vince McMahon once wanted him publicly targeting Conor McGregor as part of a potential crossover storyline that could have ended with McGregor destroying him on WWE television.

Speaking on the Mic Check podcast, Enzo explained that after splitting from Big Cass, WWE laid out separate creative directions for both men. According to Enzo, producers informed him he was heading toward the Cruiserweight Championship scene while also being encouraged to provoke McGregor online.

“Vince wanted me tweeting at McGregor and barking loud…”

Enzo said McMahon believed the payoff could have been huge if McGregor eventually appeared in WWE and took him out in dominant fashion.

“What would have been better than me talking all this s*** and cutting promos with McGregor, and then him coming in and just taking my f****** head off?”

According to Enzo, WWE envisioned the segment potentially becoming one of the biggest celebrity squash moments the company had ever done.

“The place would have blown up, and it could have been the next greatest squash match of all time for a title.”

Despite the excitement surrounding the idea, Enzo admitted he had concerns about creating legitimate tension with McGregor outside the scripted environment of wrestling.

“I’m like, ‘Bro, I don’t want to get killed. I don’t want to get my ass kicked.’”

Even so, Enzo said his mentality at the time made him willing to go along with it anyway.

“I was also crazy and didn’t really give a s*** at that time.”

The crossover angle ultimately never happened, but the story offers another glimpse into WWE’s long-standing interest in blending mainstream combat sports stars with wrestling storylines. Given McGregor’s notoriety and Enzo’s loudmouth persona, the concept likely would have generated enormous attention if it had reached television.

Instead, it remains another example of a major wrestling idea that never moved beyond the planning stages.