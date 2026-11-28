Never say never in the world of professional wrestling.

Enzo Amore has addressed the ongoing speculation regarding his potential WWE return following reports earlier this month that he had signed a new deal with the company.

During a recent appearance on Allenownz Wrasslin, the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion made it clear that he doesn’t envision himself working for another major wrestling promotion.

“There’s only one show in town for Enzo Amore, and that is the WWE,” Amore stated. “And if I couldn’t go there, I had to figure it out on my own, and I did.”

Amore also addressed the possibility of reuniting with his former tag team partner, Big Cass, pointing to the fact that WWE recently showed his face on television as something he never expected to see happen.

“Now that Big Cass is back out on WWE TV and we actually saw Enzo Amore on WWE TV. They showed Enzo’s face, right? We never thought we’d even see the day that might happen,” he said. “So they said never say never. I screamed it at the top of my lungs and I might have to take that back. So I don’t know what the future holds.”

While stopping short of confirming his own return, Amore encouraged fans to continue supporting Cass in his current WWE run.

“Don’t give up on Cass, guys,” Amore continued. “I know for a fact the WWE has not given up on him. I know for a fact that the WWE universe has not given up on Enzo and Cass. So in the meantime, I need you to get behind Big Cass.”

Big Cass is currently aligned with reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion Ethan Page on WWE programming.