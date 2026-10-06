WWE reportedly had no plans to immediately reunite Enzo Amore and Big Cass when there was discussion about bringing Amore back to the company.

Dave Meltzer discussed the situation on Tuesday’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com while recapping the October 5 episode of WWE Raw. The subject came up following Cass’ involvement in the tag team match featuring Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee against Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh.

According to Meltzer, there had been talk of Amore returning through NXT, with the potential move described to him at the time as being close to finalized. However, WWE reportedly intended to keep Amore and Cass separated because officials believed reuniting the former tag team could put a ceiling on Cass’ potential.

“There was talk of Enzo in NXT,” Meltzer said. “It was talked to me like it was pretty much a done deal, but they were gonna keep Enzo and Cass apart because of the idea that if they put them together, Cass’s upside is very limited in that tag team based on how WWE does tag teams.”

Meltzer added that Cass’ current position could potentially change the thinking behind keeping the two apart.

“But now, with Cass in the spot that he’s in, being with Enzo may not be the worst thing in a tag team,” he continued. “So I suppose they could do that.”

At the same time, Meltzer questioned what Amore would currently add to Cass’ presentation considering how he has been booked.

“Seems kind of weird,” Meltzer said. “What does Cass need Enzo for when he’s beating these guys up all by himself anyway?”

On Monday’s Raw, Cass interfered in Mysterio and Lee’s match against Dominik and McDonagh. The segment ended with Cass standing tall after delivering big boots to both Mysterio and Lee.

The angle continued Cass’ recent issues with Lee, who defeated him in singles competition on the September 28 episode of Raw.

Cass initially returned to WWE on the August 24 edition of Raw, defeating Je’Von Evans. Evans later picked up multiple victories over Cass during WWE’s South American live event tour from September 9 through September 12.