– Regarding the announcement that WWE is bringing back controversial comedian Tony Hinchcliffe to host a special event dubbed “WWE Late Night” during WWE SummerSlam 2025 Weekend in New Jersey in early August, one WWE talent noted, “at least it’s not another roast.”

– There were odd rumors about a “plant” regarding the CM Punk apology at the WWE Night of Champions Kickoff media event in Saudi Arabia this weekend. According to backstage sources, if that was the case, no one working from the WWE side of things was aware of it.

– Amira and Michael Oku, two highly-regarded international talents, are currently available for bookings in the United States after they each acquired their respective U.S. travel visas.

– As noted, Charles Robinson joked, “I’m still alive” on X after the 60-year old veteran WWE referee sprinted to the ring, only to get knocked out of his boots by a pounce from John Cena in the chaotic finishing sequence at WWE Night of Champions 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on June 28. In a small additional update, one source noted that he was physically okay after the show, and the aforementioned sprint and Cena pounce spot “was met with huge laughter from those backstage.”

