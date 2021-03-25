During an interview with Sportskeeda, Epico spoke on what Andrade told him about why he wanted to be released. Here’s what he had to say:

I’m happy for him. He’s put in his time there, he’s put in his time outside of WWE, he deserved a better spot and now doing his own thing, nobody can cut his wings off and he can fly high and do what he knows to do best. Right now he’s one of the best in the world, second to none. On top of that he’s one of my good friends. I was just talking to him today, cracking some jokes and just talking about his future and the future looks bright for him. I’ve been talking to him. I saw him in Orlando two weeks ago and he was like “they are not doing anything with me and it’s not a matter of the money but me following my dreams. I hate sitting at catering every week. It’s pretty toxic when you look at it that way. You’ve got the best performers in the world over there. Just look at the locker room.

