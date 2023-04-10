This week’s episode of the hit AEW-affiliated Youtube series Being The Elite is now online and takes a look at the ongoing feud between The Elite and the Blackpool Combat Club.

The BCC have attacked members of The Elite, including the Young Bucks, Adam Page, and Kenny Omega, over the course of the last few weeks. This Wednesday, Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa will attempt to stand up to the group when they face Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley in tag team action.

Watch episode 342, “Stand Tall, Don’t Back Down & Be Elite,” below. If you missed last week’s episode, you can check that out here.