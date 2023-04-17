This week’s episode of the hit AEW-affiliated Youtube series Being The Elite is now online and takes a behind-the-scenes look at last week’s Dynamite from Milwaukee.

On that night, Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa attempted to stand-up to the Blackpool Combat Club in the absence of The Elite, but the duo was dismantled by Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley. However, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks would make their return and exact some revenge after weeks of the BCC attacking them from behind.

BTE also looks at the Elite’s division from former member, Adam “Hangman” Page. AT one point Omega and the Bucks joke with the Dark Order about having a “Hangman on a pole” match to determine who “gets him.” Everyone seems to like Hangman these days, except for Omega.

Check out episode 343, “No Longer Just A Stooge,” below. Click here if you missed last week’s episode.