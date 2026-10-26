Emmy Award-winning voice actor Eric Bauza, best known for providing the modern voices of iconic Looney Tunes characters Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, has reportedly passed away at the age of 46.

Bauza’s family announced his sudden passing on social media, issuing the following statement:

“Eric Bauza, Emmy Award-winning voice actor and the modern voice of iconic Looney Tunes characters Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, along with dozens of other beloved cartoon characters, has passed away suddenly. More details to come.”

Bauza had several connections to the professional wrestling world throughout his career, including his work on the John Cena film *Coyote vs. Acme*. He voiced multiple animated characters in the movie, including Tweety Bird, who appeared in a scene alongside Cena.

He also contributed to several WWE and Hanna-Barbera crossover animated films.

Bauza voiced Dino and Bam Bam in *The Flintstones & WWE: Stone Age SmackDown!*, Rolf Rodriguez in *The Jetsons & WWE: Robo-WrestleMania!*, and Big Earl in *Scooby-Doo! and WWE: Curse of the Speed Demon*.

In addition to his work on WWE-related projects, Bauza enjoyed an extensive career in animation, lending his voice to dozens of recognizable cartoon characters.