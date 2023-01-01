Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

During it, Bischoff talked about the controversial ending to WCW Starrcade 1997 that ending saw Sting defeat NWO leader “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan to claim the WCW World Championship.

Fans had issues with Nick Patrick’s “fast count,” and the involvement of Bret Hart that had shades of the Montreal Screwjob from one month prior.

“We got to a point where both Hulk and I didn’t feel like Sting’s head was in the game,” Bischoff said. “It didn’t look like he was really, I don’t want to say excited about what he was about to do, but we had been building this up for over a year, and everybody else was excited about it. And when we finally sat down to talk about what we were going to do, and how we were going to do it, it didn’t feel like we were connecting.” “It was a judgment call. It’s one I wish I wouldn’t have made, I wish I had gone the other way with it obviously. But I’ve also learned, in the process of learning how to be grateful, to look at the brighter side of things. It was an unfortunate situation, but we made the best of it.”

